Google Doodle celebrates 5th phase of polling with voting symbol

Google Doodle on Monday commemorated the continuation of India's democratic franchise's exercise with a symbolic gesture of an index finger marked with ink, marking the fifth phase of voting of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. On Monday, Google launched a Doodle on its homepage(Google)

Google launched the doodle on its homepage, replacing its iconic logo with an image depicting an uplifted index finger marked with ink - a symbol synonymous with the democratic process of Indian elections.

By clicking on the Doodle, users are directed to the search results related to the latest updates on the 18th general elections in India.

Lok Sabha elections phase 5:

Voting for the fifth of seven-phase India's 18th Lok Sabha elections will be held on Tuesday in 49 constituencies across eight states and union territories. Some high-profile names in the fray in this phase include union minister Smriti Irani, who is eyeing a second term from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, union ministers Rajnath Singh (Lucknow) and Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Rae Bareli).

Overall, as many as 695 candidates are in the fray from these 49 constituencies, with over 89.5 million people, eligible to vote.

The states and union territories where the elections will be held in the 5th phase are Jharkhand (3), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (14), Bihar (5), Maharashtra (13), West Bengal (7), Ladakh (1) and, Jammu and Kashmir (1).

When the voting closes in 49 constituencies on Monday, 428 of the Lok Sabha’s 543 seats will have gone to polls in the elections that began on April 19.

Who are the key candidates?

From union ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, to LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan, Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Shinde, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya, the fifth of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Monday will see these key candidates lock horns with their opponents.

What are Google Doodles?

Google Doodles are brief and temporary changes made to the Google logo, crafted to pay tribute to a range of local and global themes, including holidays, important dates, and impactful figures who have made notable contributions to society.