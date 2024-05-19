Phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on May 20: Key constituencies to watch out for

Voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 covering 49 constituencies, including Amethi and Rae Bareli, across eight states and union territories will be held on Monday, May 20. The states which will be going to polls in Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections are Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, along with two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. BJP's Smriti Irani, Rahul Gandhi of the Congress and RJD leader Rohini Acharya.(Agencies)

The Uttar Pradesh will decide the fate of five Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Campaigning for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections ended on Saturday, May 18. The last date for filing nominations for this phase was May 3. Follow full coverage of Lok Sabha elections 2024

Lok Sabha polls Phase 5: Key candidates

From Rahul Gandhi to Smriti Irani, from Karan Bhushan Singh to Chirag Paswan; many big names will have their fate at stake during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2024. Other big names such as Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Omar Abdullah, and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Rohini Acharya will also be looking for electoral success.

Who is voting in fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls 2024?

Jharkhand: 3 of the 14 constituencies.

Odisha: 5 of the 21 constituencies.

Uttar Pradesh: 14 of the 80 constituencies.

Bihar: 5 of the 40 constituencies.

Maharashtra: 13 of the 48 constituencies.

West Bengal: 7 of the 42 constituencies.

Ladakh: 1 constituency.

Jammu and Kashmir: 1 of the 5 constituencies.

Lok Sabha polls Phase 5: Key constituencies