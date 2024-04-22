World Earth Day 2024 today: Google Doodle marks event with aerial views of planet's ‘natural beauty’

Google Doodle on Monday, April 22, celebrated World Earth Day 2024 by featuring aerial photographs from various locations worldwide, highlighting the planet's “natural beauty”. The Doodle served as a reminder of the ongoing efforts by people, communities, and governments to safeguard the Earth's biodiversity and resources. Google Doodle also shared a one-minute video showcasing the process of selecting nature images from around the globe to transform Google's logo for this Earth Day tribute.(Google Doodle)

Google Doodles are short-lived alterations to the Google logo, designed to mark various local and global themes such as holidays, significant dates, and influential figures who have made noteworthy contributions to society.

Each letter in the Google logo represents an aerial view of a place on Earth.(Google)

Which places are featured in the Google Doodle?

G—The Turks and Caicos Islands are home to vital biodiversity areas. Here, efforts focus on conserving natural resources, reefs, and endangered species like the Turks and Caicos Islands rock iguana.

O—Scorpion Reef National Park in Mexico is known as Arrecife de Alacranes. It is the largest reef in the southern Gulf of Mexico and is a UNESCO biosphere reserve. It shelters diverse coral and endangered bird and turtle species.

O—Vatnajökull National Park in Iceland was established in 2008. This UNESCO World Heritage Site safeguards Europe's largest glacier and its surrounding ecosystem, characterised by volcanic terrain and unique flora.

G—Jaú National Park in Brazil is a vast forest reserve in the heart of the Amazon rainforest. Also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it is home to numerous species, including the margay, jaguar, giant otter, and Amazonian manatee.

L—The African Union launched the Great Green Wall in Nigeria in 2007. This initiative aims to combat desertification across Africa by planting trees, promoting sustainable land management, and providing economic opportunities and food security to local communities.

E—Pilbara Islands Nature Reserves in Australia are Among Australia's 20 nature reserves; these protect fragile ecosystems and endangered species such as marine turtles, shorebirds, and seabirds, ensuring the preservation of increasingly rare natural habitats.

World Earth Day 2024

Earth Day is a global annual occasion dedicated to advocating for the “protection of the environment.” It serves as a reminder of the significance of conservation efforts and sustainable practices to ensure a healthier planet and a brighter future and occurs annually on April 22.

This observance prompts awareness worldwide to unite in taking action to preserve the environment, fostering a stronger connection with the natural world and encouraging positive change.

The theme for World Earth Day 2024 is “Planet vs Plastics,” aimed at highlighting the critical issue of plastic pollution and its detrimental environmental effects.

EARTHDAY.ORG, for Earth Day 2024, strives to eliminate plastic for the planet's well-being, advocating for a 60 per cent reduction in overall plastic production by 2040.