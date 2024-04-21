World Earth Day 2024: 20 inspirational quotes from famous personalities that remind us to preserve our planet

Earth Day is a global event held annually to advocate for environmental preservation. It serves as a reminder of the significance of conserving and sustaining our environment, urging individuals worldwide to unite in efforts for a healthier planet and a better tomorrow. This observance heightens awareness and motivates action, nurturing a profound bond with the natural world. Celebrated every April 22, this year, falling on a Monday, World Earth Day 2024 focuses on the theme "Planet vs Plastics," spotlighting the critical problem of plastic pollution and its detrimental effects on nature. World Earth Day, observed annually on April 22, is a global event dedicated to promoting environmental awareness and action.(Freepik)

As we celebrate World Earth Day 2024, it's more important than ever to reflect on the beauty and fragility of our planet. Here are 20 inspirational quotes from visionaries and environmentalists that serve as poignant reminders of the urgent need to preserve and protect our precious Earth. (Also read: World Earth Day 2024: Date, theme, history, significance, activities to observe and why do we celebrate the day )

Inspirational quotes to share on World Earth Day

"The Earth does not belong to us: we belong to the Earth." – Marlee Matlin

"The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it." – Robert Swan

"In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks." – John Muir

The environment is where we all meet; where we all have a mutual interest; it is the one thing all of us share." – Lady Bird Johnson

“Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs, but not every man's greed.”- Mahatma Gandhi

“It is spring again. The earth is like a child that knows poems by heart.”- Rainer Maria Rilke

“What is the use of a house if you haven't got a tolerable planet to put it on?”- Henry David Thoreau, Familiar letters

"The earth is what we all have in common." – Wendell Berry

"The environment is everything that isn’t me." – Albert Einstein

"Conservation is a state of harmony between men and land." – Aldo Leopold

“What makes earth feel like hell is our expectation that it should feel like heaven.”- Chuck Palahniuk, Damned

“Trees are poems that the earth writes upon the sky.”- Khalil Gibran, Sand and Foam

“Earth Breathes in Us.”- Matthew Edward Hall

“Western civilization is a loaded gun pointed at the head of this planet.”- Terence McKenna

“Those who contemplate the beauty of the earth find reserves of strength that will endure as long as life lasts.”- Rachel Carson, The Sense of Wonder

“By day the banished sun circles the earth like a grieving mother with a lamp.”- Cormac McCarthy, The Road

“I’m very much down to earth, just not this earth.”- Karl Lagerfeld

There are no passengers on Spaceship Earth. We are all crew." – Marshall McLuhan

"The Earth laughs in flowers." – Ralph Waldo Emerson

"Nature is painting for us, day after day, pictures of infinite beauty." – John Ruskin