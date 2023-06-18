Google Doodle celebrates Kamala Sohonie's birth anniversary who broke many glass ceilings

Google Doodle on Sunday celebrated the 112th birth anniversary of Kamala Sohonie, a visionary Indian biochemist who defied conventions and opened doors for women in science. At a time when women faced underrepresentation in scientific fields, she blazed a trail, inspiring future generations to overcome gender bias and pursue their aspirations. The Google Doodle featured Kamala Sohonie, showcasing her pioneering work on “Neera” - a palm nectar-derived drink known for its high Vitamin C content. Google celebrates Kamala Sohonie's birthday by sharing inspiring facts about this exceptional Indian woman. (Google)

Google Doodle, a temporary altercation of Google's logo, consistently pays tributes to significant events, remarkable individuals' birth anniversaries, global milestones, and groundbreaking discoveries. Google celebrates Kamala Sohonie's birthday by sharing inspiring facts about this exceptional Indian woman.

5 facts about Kamala Sohonie

1. Kamala Sohonie, the first Indian woman to earn a PhD in 1939, in a scientific field, breaking barriers in a time of underrepresentation for women in science. She received the Rashtrapati Award for her work on “Neera” and was also the first female director of the Royal Institute of Science in Bombay.

2. Sohonie was born on this day in 1911 in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. With chemist parents as role models, she pursued chemistry and physics at Bombay University, graduating at the top of her class in 1933.

3. Despite facing strict conditions imposed by the skeptical director during her initial year at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, Sohonie became the institution's first female student. Her remarkable competence not only dispelled doubts but also led to the acceptance of more women into the programme.

4. Sohonie secured a research scholarship at Cambridge University, where she made a significant discovery of Cytochrome C—an enzyme vital for energy generation—in all plant cells. Within a span of 14 months, she completed her PhD thesis on this finding.

5. Upon her return to India, Sohonie focused on studying the nutritional benefits of specific foods and contributed to the development of an affordable dietary supplement called Neera. This drink, derived from palm nectar, is rich in Vitamin C and has proven effective in improving the health of malnourished children and pregnant women.

