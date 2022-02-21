Andhra minister Goutham Reddy, 50, passes away after heart attack; CM Jagan expresses shock

Mekapati Goutham Reddy, the information and technology and industries minister in the Andhra Pradesh government, passed away on Monday after suffering a heart attack.

According to reports, the 50-year-old minister was in Dubai to bring in investment for the state and had returned to Hyderabad on Sunday. He was brought to Apollo hospitals, Jubilee Hills in an emergency after collapsing at his home.

Expressing his deep shock and grief, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy he had known the minister since his early days as a young promising leader. He was at a loss of words while talking about the young cabinet colleague's death.

The chief minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

In a statement, the hopsital said, “The minister arrived into our ER at 7:45am and was unresponsive, not breathing and in cardiac arrest on arrival. He received immediate CPR and advanced cardiac life support in our emergency department. The emergency medicine team and specialists, including cardiologists and critical care doctors, have attended to him.”

“CPR was done for more than 90 minutes. Despite our best efforts he could not be revived. He was declared to have died at 9:16am today morning. We are supporting his family to the best extent possible in this difficult time.”

Taking to Twitter, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao said, “Deeply saddened and shocked beyond belief to learn about the sudden demise of dear friend @MekapatiGoutham Garu. My heartfelt condolences to the family & friends in this hour of grief. Gone too soon brother. Pray that you rest in peace.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON