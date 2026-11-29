The government has the support of as many as 371 Lok Sabha MPs -- more than the required two-thirds of the 543-member House -- to pass the delimitation-linked women's reservation bill, a senior government functionary said on Sunday.

The Modi government poised to introduce a fresh constitutional amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday. (PTI/File) more less

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With the Modi government poised to introduce a fresh constitutional amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the government functionary said that seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) will also be increased by 50 per cent when the bill to redraw boundaries and increase the seats to a maximum of 850 to provide 33 per cent reservation to women comes into force.

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There will be a women's quota within the reserved SC and ST constituencies too.

ALSO READ: Will remove all obstacles for women’s quota: PM Modi ahead of special Parliament session

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{{^usCountry}} "We have the support of 371 Lok Sabha MPs to pass the bill," the functionary said, without disclosing the details of who all are going to support the bill, apart from the ruling NDA constituents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We have the support of 371 Lok Sabha MPs to pass the bill," the functionary said, without disclosing the details of who all are going to support the bill, apart from the ruling NDA constituents. {{/usCountry}}

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The delimitation bill is exactly the same as the 1957 Act, except for the issue of women's reservation, the functionary stated.

"The Delimitation Bill is the need of the hour. If the bill is passed now, we can implement the women's reservation with redrawn boundaries in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Else we will have to wait till 2034," the functionary said.

ALSO READ: As delimitation returns to focus, the women’s quota, the seat-share row and the numbers

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According to the proposed bill, the Delimitation Commission will comprise a chairman, who has to be a Supreme Court Judge or a retired apex court judge, appointed by the central government.

The Chief Election Commissioner or an Election Commissioner will be a member, who will be nominated by the CEC.

For respective states, the state election commissioner of that state will also be a member of the Delimitation Commission.

Five Lok Sabha MPs and five MLAs of the respective states will also be associate members of the Commission.

The MPs will be nominated by the Lok Sabha Speaker on the basis of the strength of each political party in that state. Similarly, the state assembly speaker will nominate five MLAs on the basis of party positions in that state.

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The government functionary said the report of the Delimitation Commission will be tabled in Parliament, which can be modified or even rejected by the House.