Owners of new cars, motorcycles and scooters will need far fewer pollution checks, while those with older vehicles will need more.

Experts say the revised schedule must be backed by better vehicle maintenance and additional tests to monitor harmful pollutants. (ANI)

The Centre on Thursday changed how long a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate stays valid. Validity will now depend on three things: a vehicle’s emission standard, its age, and whether it is a non-transport vehicle, such as a car, motorcycle or scooter, or a transport vehicle, such as a goods vehicle.

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The biggest winners are owners of BS-VI cars, motorcycles and scooters up to six years old. One certificate will now last them three years instead of one. BS-VI transport vehicles of the same age get two years, also up from one.

BS-VI vehicles between six and 10 years old, of either kind, stay on a yearly certificate.

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Revised certificate renewal deadline.

Older vehicles face more frequent pollution checks

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{{^usCountry}} Older vehicles will be checked more often. A BS-IV vehicle will need a new certificate every six months instead of every year, and BS-I, BS-II and BS-III vehicles every three months instead of every six. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Older vehicles will be checked more often. A BS-IV vehicle will need a new certificate every six months instead of every year, and BS-I, BS-II and BS-III vehicles every three months instead of every six. {{/usCountry}}

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BS-VI vehicles more than 10 years old will also move to a six-month certificate.

Current certificates are unaffected. The new schedule applies from its first renewal after the rules take effect from today.

Renewing early won’t cost owners any days. A certificate renewed within 10 days before it expires will start from old one’s expiry date. One renewed after it has lapsed will start from the day of renewal.

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Experts flag gaps in PUC testing despite revised intervals

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Experts said the new intervals alone would not be enough. Anil Chhikara, a former deputy commissioner in the Delhi government’s transport department and an automotive and mobility specialist, said they might not cut emissions much if vehicles were poorly maintained. “If a BS-VI vehicle is not maintained, then it can cause even more emissions than BS-IV,” he said.

The government, he said, should encourage good maintenance, reward low emissions, and hold private vehicles to the same fitness rules as commercial ones. “Such mandates already exist across the world,” he said.

Amit Bhatt, India managing director of the International Council on Clean Transportation, welcomed the move and said BS-I to BS-IV vehicles need close monitoring. He added that the test has a blind spot. “The current PUC certification does not show particulate matter (PM) or nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions, which are important criteria pollutants from a public health perspective. It will therefore be important to introduce additional testing going forward to complement the PUC.”

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In a separate notification published in the Gazette on Thursday, the road transport ministry proposed exempting construction equipment vehicles used by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in operational areas above 1,700 metres from the applicable CEV Stage V emission limits.