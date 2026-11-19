New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality worsened on Wednesday but remained in the “poor” category for the fourth consecutive day, even as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta warned that negligence by any agency would not be tolerated. Delhi’s 24-hour air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 232 (poor) at 4 pm, up from 204 (poor) a day earlier. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Delhi’s 24-hour air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 232 (poor) at 4 pm, up from 204 (poor) a day earlier. Fifteen stations recorded AQI in the moderate category, and 30 stations registered poor air quality.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor” and 401-500 “severe”.

Air quality may deteriorate, with the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi forecasting a “very poor” AQI on Friday.

The Delhi government on Wednesday directed civic agencies to intensify deep cleaning of roads, footpaths and central verges; remove accumulated dust and silt; and expedite repairs to potholes and unpaved stretches.

Gupta, who chaired a high-level review meeting at the Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s Integrated Command and Control Centre, said November had brought AQI relief for the first time in a decade, and warned that enforcement would continue and negligence by any agency would not be tolerated.

The meeting reviewed pollution hotspots, road dust, construction activity, vehicular emissions, industrial pollution and waste management. Gupta directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Public Works Department (PWD) to increase mechanised sweeping, water sprinkling and road washing, and to monitor their effectiveness regularly.

Data point

The government said 61,507 of 68,137 complaints related to roads, potholes and other civic issues had been resolved. The chief minister ordered pending complaints to be prioritised, especially those concerning damaged and unpaved roads within a 3-km radius of pollution hotspots.

On construction dust, the government said inspections at 8,874 construction and demolition sites between November 1 and 17 found violations at 554 locations. Authorities issued closure directions to 112 sites, served 462 show-cause notices and imposed environmental compensation of more than ₹2.65 crore.

The meeting was also informed that 108 mechanised road-sweeping machines were available against a requirement of 171, while MCD was deploying 70 additional machines. Another 600 picker machines are expected by December, with the remaining machines scheduled for January 2027.

On vehicular pollution, 25,610 vehicles were challaned between November 1 and 17 for not having valid pollution-under-control certificates. Enforcement teams also turned back 30,742 non-Delhi vehicles below BS-VI standards at the borders.

The government said 1,703 of the 2,395 electric buses planned for addition in 2026 had joined the fleet, with the remaining 692 expected by December.

Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the government was targeting an annual reduction of 10-15% in pollution, while stressing that coordinated action by departments and public participation would be crucial.

Coldest day

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season so far on Wednesday, with the mercury at the Safdarjung weather station dipping to 11 degrees Celsius (°C), 1.3 degrees below the season’s normal.

The minimum temperature was 0.6 degrees lower than the 11.6°C recorded a day earlier, according to the India Meteorological Department.