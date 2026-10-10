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Government proposes tighter curbs on prescription-only drugs ads by pharmacies, wholesalers

The draft amendment aims to discourage unauthorised promotion and inappropriate self-medication. Stakeholders have 30 days to respond.

Published on: Oct 10, 2026, 09:55:20 IST
By Rhythma Kaul
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The Union ministry of health and family welfare has proposed tighter curbs on advertising of prescription-only medicines by retailers and wholesalers, according to people familiar with the matter.

The silver foil around your tablets is more than just packaging, with an important role in medicine storage. (Pexels)
The silver foil around your tablets is more than just packaging, with an important role in medicine storage. (Pexels)

To implement the new regulations, the health ministry has proposed an amendment to the Drugs Rules, 1945, that seeks to extend the existing requirement of prior central government sanction for advertising drugs specified under Schedule H, Schedule H1, and Schedule X to entities holding licences for the sale and distribution of drugs.

“The proposed amendment is intended to strengthen regulatory oversight across the pharmaceutical supply chain, discourage unauthorised promotion of prescription medicines and reduce risks associated with inappropriate self-medication,” said the health ministry.

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Schedule H drugs require a valid prescription for sale. Schedule H1 is a sub-category, where the sale must be well-documented. Schedule X includes habit-forming, psychotropic and narcotic substances.

To address this regulatory gap, the ministry has proposed the insertion of sub-rule (22) under Rule 65 of the Drugs Rules, 1945, extending the advertisement restriction to holders of licences to sell, stock, exhibit or offer for sale, or distribute drugs, including retail and wholesale drug licence holders.

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The draft amendment has been gazette notified on Friday, and the health ministry has sought response from stakeholders on its proposal that needs to be submitted within next 30 days.

The proposal follows the recommendations of the 93rd meeting of the Drugs Technical Advisory Board, held on February 16, this year, which considered the need for appropriate provisions governing advertisements by drug sale and distribution licence holders.

“The experts were of the opinion that there need to be stricter measures in place to dissuade people from buying prescription medicines over-the-counter. The move will help to rein in misuse of drugs such as antibiotics that fuels anti-microbial resistance,” said a senior government official, requesting anonymity.

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The brick-and-mortar pharmacy owners welcome the move.

“We have been complaining about this since long against online pharmacies. They advertise huge discounts, which at times don’t even seem real. That’s not fair, therefore, it’s a welcome move by the government,” said Rajiv Singhal, general secretary, All India Organization of Chemists and Druggists.

The centre has lately proposed a series of amendments to the Drugs rules to curb over-the-counter sale and distribution of prescription medicines.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rhythma Kaul

Rhythma Kaul is the national health editor of the Hindustan Times. She has been reporting on public health, medicine, and medical research, with a particular focus on how government decisions and health system reforms shape people’s lives. Rhythma has over 25 years of journalistic experience. She joined Hindustan Times in 2008, and has since covered everything from pandemics and infectious diseases to cutting‑edge medical research and climate‑related health challenges. Her stories routinely track the work of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, department of pharmaceuticals, and key national health programmes, making complex medical science and policy accessible to a wide audience. One of her prominent news breaks has been the 2012 Baby Falak case: A two-year-old brutally battered baby girl was admitted to AIIMS-Delhi with severe head injuries, multiple fractures, human bite marks, and burns. The police investigation revealed this to be a case of multi-state human-trafficking racket. She was profiled by The Wall Street Journal for breaking this story. Rhythma holds a Master’s degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi. Prior to Hindustan Times, she worked with the India Today Group. Rhythma can be contacted at rhythma.kaul@hindustantimes.com. Her X handle is @RamblingBrook.

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