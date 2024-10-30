Government to set up panel for internal quota among SCs

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that a one-man commission will soon be formed to gather empirical data for providing internal reservation among Scheduled Castes (SC), even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Congress government of politicising the issue ahead of bypolls to three assembly seats in the state. On Monday, the Karnataka cabinet gave its nod for the setting up of a commission under a retired high court judge and also decided to postpone all upcoming recruitments for at least three months until the commission submits its report. (PTI)

“In principle we have agreed to provide internal reservation. A one-man commission of a retired high court judge will be formed, he will have to submit the report in three months,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bengaluru, adding that “a few are of the opinion that there is no empirical data.”

A section of Scheduled Castes has been demanding internal reservation alleging that only a few influential sub-castes were taking away a majority of the benefits while many communities were still marginalised.

The Karnataka cabinet’s decision was in the backdrop of August 1 landmark verdict of the Supreme Court which held that states are constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the SCs, which form a socially heterogeneous class, for granting reservation for the uplift of castes that are socially and educationally more backward.

The cabinet decision has evoked criticism from the BJP, which accused the Congress-led government of political posturing ahead of November 13 bypolls to Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur constituencies.

“If at all chief minister Siddaramaiah was serious about internal reservation, also on the Kantharaj report (on socio-economic and education survey, popularly known as the caste census) he would have taken action long back, but Siddaramaiah and Congress party only believe in taking political advantage and creating more confusion on this particular issue,” state BJP president BY Vijayendra said.

The debate over internal reservation among SCs in Karnataka has its roots dating back to 2012 when the Justice AJ Sadashiva commission had recommendation for redistributing SC reservation quotas. In 2023, the then-BJP government implemented a sub-reservation system that allocated specific percentages to various SC communities: 6% for SC (left) including Madiga, Adi Dravida, and Bambi communities; 5.5% for SC (right) such as Adi Karnataka Holeya and Chalavadi; 4.5% for “touchable” SCs like Banjara and Bhovi; and 1% for other nomadic groups. The BJP’s measures, however, faced resistance during assembly polls, resulting in waning support from dominant SC communities.

The Congress historically enjoys the support of SC (Right) communities, while SC (Left) groups lean toward the BJP.