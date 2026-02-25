Govt blocks 5 OTT platforms for ‘obscene content’: Which apps are on the list?

The Centre on Tuesday blocked five OTT platforms for streaming obscene content, officials said. This came after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) received several grievances regarding these apps, The IT Rules prevent unlawful and harmful content in the digital space. (Representational/ Pixabay)

The apps were blocked in accordance with the IT Act and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules, 2021). The IT Rules prevent unlawful and harmful content in the digital space.

Following the decision by the MIB following due procedure, government sources released the list of OTT platforms which were blocked.

Which OTT platforms were blocked? • MoodXVIP

• Koyal Playpro

• Digi Movieplex

• Feel

• Jugnu

Under the due procedure, the Centre directed internet service providers to block access to these appsunder the Information Technology Rules 2021 and the laws against obscenity. These rules aim to maintain public decency, safeguard national interests, and enforce ethical journalistic practices across digital platforms, PTI news agency reported.

25 OTT platforms previously blocked by govt The latest developments came months after 25 OTT platforms were blocked by the government in July, 2025.

The government blocked the 25 apps and their associated mobile applications for allegedly streaming obscene, vulgar, and in some cases ‘pornographic’ content, according to official sources. The list of blocked platforms included prominent names like ALTBalaji, Ullu, Gulab App, Wow Entertainmen and others.

The action was taken after authorities found the platforms to be in "serious violation" of the IT Rules, 2021. The banned apps allegedly hosted videos and web series which included “sexual innuendos”, and, in some instances, extended scenes of "sexually explicit acts involving nudity" which were deemed to be “pornographic” in nature.

Most of the content on these platforms were found to be lacking in any “meaningful storyline, theme, or social message”, and were primarily focused on “obscene and vulgar” visuals, according to a source.