5 OTT platforms blocked by government for allegedly streaming obscene content | An explainer

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) blocked five online streaming platforms for allegedly streaming obscene content. Government sources even released the list of OTT platforms that have been blocked following due procedure. This comes after the MIB received several grievances about the platforms. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has ordered blocking of 5 OTT platforms.

Five OTT platforms blocked by MIB As per the list released to the press, MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel, and Jugnu have been blocked for allegedly hosting obscene content. This was done in accordance with the IT Act and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules, 2021), which have been put in place to deal with unlawful and harmful content in the digital space.

When 25 OTT platforms were blocked by MIB This is not the first time that the government has attempted to block OTT platforms. In July 2025, the MIB ordered the blocking of 25 OTT platforms for allegedly streaming obscene, vulgar, and in some cases, pornographic material, according to ANI. The directive was issued in consultation with multiple government departments and civil society stakeholders. Ullu, ALTT, Big Shots App, NeonX VIP and Desiflix were among the apps that were blocked then for allegedly violating provisions of the Indian law.

In September 2024, all 25 platforms had received prior warnings. In February 2025, the MIB issued an advisory urging OTT platforms to comply with laws. MIB sources told the news agency that the content on these platforms involved graphic sexual innuendos, long sequences of nudity and pornographic visuals. “There was hardly any storyline, theme, or message in a social context,” it said. Some content even allegedly depicted inappropriate sexual situations involving family.

The government alleges that five of the OTT platforms blocked in March 2024 have resumed operations by creating new domains. Despite 100 web series being removed from Ullu, it is alleged that they were edited or removed only temporarily before being re-uploaded with unedited versions. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) flagged Ullu and ALTT for alleged violations in July and August 2024.

Now, five OTT platforms are facing backlash, and at the time of writing, none of them has released a statement. For the unversed, under the procedure, the government directs internet service providers to block access to OTT platforms under the Information Technology Rules 2021 and the laws against obscenity. These rules aim to maintain public decency, safeguard national interests, and enforce ethical journalistic practices across digital platforms, as per PTI.