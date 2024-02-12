 Govt looking for ethical hackers to test India’s critical information infra | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Govt looking for ethical hackers to test India’s critical information infra

Govt looking for ethical hackers to test India’s critical information infra

ByAditi Agrawal
Feb 12, 2024 06:24 PM IST

Participants, the government notification said, will get rewards of up to ₹10 lakh and commendation certificates

New Delhi: The National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) is crowd sourcing ethical hackers and security researchers to participate in its 10-20 day exercise of testing India’s critical information infrastructure in a controlled environment. This is the first time that the NCIIPC is conducting such an exercise.

op participants can also be empanelled by the NCIIPC to run security testing exercises for India’s critical information infrastructure. (AFP)
op participants can also be empanelled by the NCIIPC to run security testing exercises for India’s critical information infrastructure. (AFP)

To “inculcate the culture of continuously carrying out testing of the security posture of Critical Information infrastructure (CII) through engagement of top quality pen-testers , security researchers and ethical hackers”, the NCIIPC “is in the process of enrolling security researchers, ethical hackers, professional pen-testers and the like”. The date for this exercise will be determined by the convenience and availability of the entities that are critical information infrastructure, and of the ethical hackers who want to participate in this process.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Participants, the notification said, will get rewards of up to 10 lakh and commendation certificates. Top participants can also be empanelled by the NCIIPC to run security testing exercises for India’s critical information infrastructure.

The NCIIPC is a part of the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) and was established in January 2014 as the designated nodal agency for protection critical information infrastructure. Currently, seven sectors are identified as critical information infrastructure in India --- government; transport; banking, financial services and insurance; power and energy; healthcare; telecommunications; and strategic and public enterprises.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India Newsalong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On