Govt looks to screen first Netflix original at international film festival of India

New Delhi: International Film Festival of India (IIFI) is looking to tie-up with video-streaming giant Netflix to debut a platform original during the festival and host master classes with experts from the over-the-top platform, officials familiar with the matter said.

“There is a major international film that may be aired during the festival as part of the collaboration,” an official familiar with the matter said, adding, “It may be chosen from a coterie of films that may be released in November.”

The festival, which will be held from November 20-28, is expected to be held in a hybrid form. It is also under consideration to take the festival to the remotest parts of the country, with nearly 75 locations under consideration to live stream the festival.

The concepts to air a platform original and organise master classes were discussed at a meeting between Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur.

“Good discussion with Mr @reedhastings (Co-Founder & CEO Netflix),” Thakur said on Twitter. “Today consumers of content are traveling the world through stories; India offers a variety of opportunities and ideas - in multiple languages.”

Netflix’ original films -- which include international releases like screen legend Sophia Loren in her son’s film, The Life Ahead, also out November 13 on Netflix -- may be slated to be launched in India at the festival. “The film is not finalised yet but it will be one of our big international releases,’’ he said.

The platform is also looking to add to master classes, a standard function of the festival, by tying up with experts who can help teach them, the official cited above said. “These could be a director of photography, cinematography or any kind of creator, who may share their experience with their peers,” the official added.

The festival will be a first-of-its-kind hybrid event, especially if it manages to scale to the remote parts of the country wherein it is trying to showcase a live stream.

A Netflix film launching in India will further boost the festival’s popularity. HT reached out to Netflix but did not receive a response immediately.

A second official familiar with the matter said that IFFI was in talks with several online streaming platforms. “Nothing has been concretised yet,” the official said. “We are still figuring out the contours of how the process will work. Talks are happening with all platforms.”

The platforms, including Netflix, seem to be on board despite the government’s controversial social media and intermediary guidelines.

The first official mentioned above said the guidelines were not a major concern for the platforms as they already self-regulate. “It’s good that there is framework… Netflix is part of all major film festivals, it will not miss out on India as it happens to be a big market,” the official said.