Govt orders statewide tests on eggs amid antibiotic concerns

The state government has ordered extensive testing of eggs sold in the state after reports suggested that a specific brand may be using antibiotics, prompting concerns about food safety and public health, health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Monday. Dinesh Gundu Rao (Arijit Sen/HT Photo)

The health department has already begun collecting egg samples from markets across Karnataka, including branded products, and has sent them for laboratory analysis. The move follows claims circulating publicly that some eggs could be unsafe or even carcinogenic, though officials stressed that there is no cause for alarm at this stage.

“There is information that a specific egg brand is using antibiotics. I have told officers of my department to get clear information about the content of the eggs,” Rao said.

He said eggs are generally considered a healthy food, but added that any doubts about quality must be addressed through scientific testing. “Egg is good for health, but if there is any confusion about its quality, then we need to get the information. I have told officers of my department. They have collected samples including Eggos,” he said.

Seeking to reassure consumers, Rao pointed to the results of earlier testing conducted by the state. “Last year in September and October, we collected 125 egg samples in the state. Out of that, 124 were found to be good, just one sample had the problem,” he said.

The minister said the government would wait for the laboratory reports from the current round of sampling and make the findings public once they are available.

Following Rao’s directions, officials from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India have intensified inspections and sample collection across the state. The initial focus has been on the Greater Bengaluru Area, where samples of branded eggs have been gathered from multiple locations and sent for detailed laboratory analysis.

According to officials, the safety and authenticity of the eggs are expected to be confirmed within 14 days, after the test reports are received. So far, more than 150 egg samples have been collected across Karnataka, with about 50 samples taken from Bengaluru alone.

Within the city, sampling has been carried out in areas including RR Nagar, Kengeri, BTM Layout, Koramangala, Yeshwanthpur, Vasanth Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Chamarajpet, Hebbal, KR Puram and along Mysuru Road, among several other locations. In total, officials said samples have been collected from more than 50 points in Bengaluru.

FSSAI officials said the current phase of testing is focused mainly on the specific brand within the Greater Bengaluru Area limits. Based on the laboratory findings, authorities plan to expand sample collection to other districts across the state. If any irregularities are detected, samples of additional egg brands will also be tested.