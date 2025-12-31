India has taken another step towards enabling satellite internet services, but its official launch will still depend on regulatory approvals being finalised by the government. Govt releases roadmap for radio frequency spectrum allocation

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on December 30 released the National Frequency Allocation Plan 2025 (NFAP) on its website, which updates how radio frequency spectrum is planned and allocated in the country. The new plan formally sets aside frequency bands needed for modern satellite broadband.

As companies such as Starlink, OneWeb and Reliance have already been issued licences to offer satellite internet services, the remaining delay lies in regulatory approvals. A senior official at the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said that “TRAI [Telecom Regulatory Authority of India] recommendations are still required to be processed,”indicating that key decisions on spectrum pricing and licensing terms are yet to be finalised before operations can begin.

TRAI had issued its recommendations on satellite spectrum pricing in May 2025, proposing that satellite internet providers pay 4% of their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) as annual spectrum charges, along with an additional ₹500 per urban subscriber per year, while exempting rural and remote users from this extra fee.

The DoT later asked the regulator to reconsider the structure and suggested a higher, flat charge. However, in December, TRAI declined the request and reiterated its original proposal, stating that the pricing model was intended to encourage the expansion of satellite broadband, particularly in underserved and rural areas.

Asked whether any further differences were expected within the government on the issue, the official said the matter was “under process,” signalling that the government has not yet taken a final view on TRAI’s recommendations.

The NFAP 2025 provides the technical backbone for future wireless services. It allocates Ka, Q and V bands for next-generation satellite services, which are used by modern high-throughput and low-earth-orbit satellite networks. To be sure, spectrum allocation does not automatically grant the right to operate.

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had told Parliament this month that apart from pricing decisions, satellite internet services will also require security clearances from enforcement agencies. He said companies have been provided sample spectrum to demonstrate compliance with security requirements, and will be cleared to launch services once these norms are met, including the requirement to host international gateways within India.

The NFAP has also identified the 6425-7125 MHz band for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT). This is expected to increase the availability of mid-band spectrum for 5G, upcoming 5G Advanced services, and future 6G networks.

In-flight connectivity

The NFAP also includes provisions for in-flight and maritime connectivity. The document says spectrum planning has taken into account the need for reliable communication “for aircrafts and ships,” and includes maritime mobile, aeronautical mobile and satellite-based services as key uses under the national framework.

It states that the plan provides spectrum for “aeronautical and maritime communications, disaster relief and emergency communications, [and] satellite communications,” showing that internet access in the air and at sea is now being treated as essential infrastructure.

On in-flight internet connectivity, Scindia told Parliament that the rollout is still underway and rules are yet to be finalised, with the Ministry of Civil Aviation to first define the rules, after which airline companies will need to install transponders on aircraft. “Only then can everyone receive signals,” he had said.

The NFAP also highlights the role of satellite systems, noting that “satellite services… are encouraged” to support connectivity across large and hard-to-reach areas, including oceans and flight routes.