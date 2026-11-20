Mozambican humanitarian and rights activist Graca Machel was conferred the 2025 Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development at a ceremony here on Thursday. Highlighting Machel’s decades-long work, Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi said she devoted her life to social justice, human dignity and equality, values that resonate deeply with Indira Gandhi’s vision. Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust Chairperson and CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi poses for a group photo with Mozambique's rights activist and humanitarian Graca Machel, former Vice President Hamid Ansari, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Indira Gandhi Prize Jury Chairman Shivshankar Menon and others during the Indira Gandhi Prize For Peace, Disarmament & Development For 2025 ceremony at Jawahar Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

Gandhi said, “The life and work of Madam Graça Machel, spanning decades and crossing national boundaries, are a strong reflection of these ideals. From Mozambique’s struggle for independence to her advocacy for women’s and children’s rights, she has devoted her life to social justice, human dignity, and equality, values that resonate deeply with Indira Gandhi’s vision.”

“The Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament, and Development commemorates the life and ideals of a leader who saw peace, freedom, and development as inseparable. Indira Gandhi saw progress in the dignity and well-being of people, especially the disadvantaged, and believed that political freedom must bring meaningful change to their lives,” Gandhi added.

Machel, the only person to become the first lady in both South Africa and Mozambique, is famed for cross-border advocacy from Mozambique’s independence movement to global campaigns protecting women and children.

Born in rural Mozambique in 1945, Madam Machel returned to her country in 1973 and joined the liberation movement, FRELIMO, as a freedom fighter and teacher. Following independence in 1975, she became Mozambique’s first Minister of Education and Culture, a press release said.

The Congress party said in a post that “Both Indira Gandhi ji and Madame Graca Machel believed in people’s power to shape their own future; their lives remind us that leadership is measured by the courage to challenge.”