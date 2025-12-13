GRAP Stage IV in Delhi-NCR severe AQI, smog chokes cities: What is allowed and what is not
Stage IV of GRAP, classified as ‘Severe+’, is invoked when Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) crosses 450.
Amid worsening air quality and a rising pollution trend, the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) Sub-Committee decided to implement all measures under Stage IV of the on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Saturday with immediate effect across the entire National Capital Region (NCR).
The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 448 at 7 pm on Saturday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 349 (very poor) at 4 pm a day earlier.
What is allowed and what is not?
Under GRAP 4, all restrictions of Stage 3 remain, with additional curbs in place to combat air pollution. The GRAP 4 restrictions are:
- GRAP 4 stops the entry of truck traffic into Delhi, except for trucks carrying essential commodities or providing essential services. However, LNG, CNG, electric and BS-VI diesel trucks will be permitted to enter the city.
- It does not permit light commercial vehicles (LCVs) registered outside Delhi to enter the city, except electric, CNG and BS-VI diesel vehicles, or those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.
- GRAP 4 imposes a ban on construction and demolition (C&D) activities, as under GRAP Stage-III, including linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission lines, pipelines and telecommunication works.
- The provisions allow NCR state governments and the GNCTD to decide on discontinuing physical classes for Classes VI to IX and Class XI, and shifting to online mode.
- GRAP IV also includes a provision for NCR state governments and the GNCTD to decide on allowing public, municipal and private offices to function at 50 per cent strength, with the remaining staff working from home.
- The central government can also choose to take an appropriate decision on permitting work from home for employees in central government offices.
- State governments can also consider additional emergency measures such as closure of colleges and educational institutions, shutting non-emergency commercial activities, and permitting vehicles to operate on an odd-even basis based on registration numbers.