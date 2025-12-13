GRAP Stage IV in Delhi-NCR severe AQI, smog chokes cities: What is allowed and what is not

Amid worsening air quality and a rising pollution trend, the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) Sub-Committee decided to implement all measures under Stage IV of the on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Saturday with immediate effect across the entire National Capital Region (NCR). Vehicles commute through the Dhaula Kuan area covered with smog as the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches the 'Very Poor' category at 376, according to the Central Pollution Control Board, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Video Grab)

Stage IV of GRAP, is invoked when Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) crosses 450 - the ‘severe’-plus level.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 448 at 7 pm on Saturday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 349 (very poor) at 4 pm a day earlier.

What is allowed and what is not?

Under GRAP 4, all restrictions of Stage 3 remain, with additional curbs in place to combat air pollution. The GRAP 4 restrictions are: