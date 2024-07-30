‘Grave misconduct’: Odisha govt suspends IPS officer for forcibly entering a married woman's home

The Odisha government suspended senior IPS officer Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao on Tuesday for allegedly abusing his power and “grave misconduct” after it was reported that he forcibly entered a married woman inspector's home and misbehaved, an official statement said. While suspended, Uttamrao's headquarters will be the state police headquarters in Cuttack, Odisha. (X)

Uttamrao, who is from the 2007 batch, was working as the DIG of Fire Services & Home Guards in Odisha.

He was accused of misbehaving with a woman police inspector and her husband on July 27. Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh mentioned that the police would take action if a complaint was filed about the incident.

The state home department issued an order stating that the DGP of Odisha had submitted a confidential report about Pandit regarding the incident.

An order issued by the state home department said that the DGP, Odisha had submitted a confidential report against Pandit on the incident.“Whereas a disciplinary proceeding against Shri Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao, IPS is contemplated on the grounds of grave misconduct as a Member of the Indian Police Service. Now, therefore, the Government of Odisha, in the exercise of powers conferred by sub-rule (1) of Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, hereby places the said Shri Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao, IPS under suspension with immediate effect,” it read.

A statement issued by the CM office said, “A complaint has been received, alleging that Pandit has disgraced the dignity of his position by misusing his power last Saturday (July 27) night.”

Upon returning from his four-day visit to New Delhi on Monday evening, chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi acted swiftly, according to a statement from the CMO. Majhi instructed the relevant department to suspend the "errant senior police officer immediately and take appropriate action against him."

While suspended, Uttamrao's headquarters will be the state police headquarters in Cuttack, Odisha. He cannot leave there without the DGP's permission. He will receive a subsistence allowance according to the rules during his suspension. However, he will only receive this allowance if he provides a certificate stating he is not involved in any other work or business.