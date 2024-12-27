‘Great son of India’: Left, Right, Centre together in tribute

NEW DELHI: Leaders across party lines and stalwarts across sectors hailed former prime minister Manmohan Singh as “one of India’s greatest sons” as they condoled his death on Thursday night. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh died on December 26 after he was admitted to AIIMS (AFP FILE PHOTO)

Singh, the architect of India’s economic reforms, breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. He was 92.

In a post on X, President Droupadi Murmu said Singh will always be remembered for his service to the nation, his unblemished political life besides his utmost humility.

“His passing is a great loss to all of us. I pay my respectful homage to one of the greatest sons of Bharat and convey my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers,” she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed his predecessor’s contributions to the country.

“India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives,” he said in a post on X.

Several Congress leaders hailed him as one of India’s tallest leaders and the party’s strongest icons.

“India has lost a visionary statesman, a leader of unimpeachable integrity, and an economist of unparalleled stature. His policy of Economic Liberalisation and Rights-based welfare paradigm profoundly transformed the lives of crores of Indians, virtually creating a Middle Class in India and lifting crores out of poverty...,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, as he recalled how he was a part of Singh’s cabinet as labour minister, railway minister and social welfare minister.

“Undoubtedly, history shall judge you kindly, Dr Manmohan Singh ji!” he added.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said he has lost his mentor and guide.

“Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Kaur and the family,” he said in a post on X, adding that he has “lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride”.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Singh remained steadfast in his commitment to serve the nation despite being subjected to unfair and deeply personal attacks by his opponents.

“Few people in politics inspire the kind of respect that Sardar Manmohan Singh ji did. His honesty will always be an inspiration for us and he will forever stand tall among those who truly love this country as someone who remained steadfast in his commitment to serve the nation despite being subjected to unfair and deeply personal attacks by his opponents,” she said in a post on X.

Senior Congress leader and a minister in the UPA government P Chidambaram said Singh’s life and work as well as the period from 1991 till 2014 will be a golden chapter in the history of India. “His story has not been told fully. His achievements have not been recorded fully. I am sure when we look back upon the 23 years that Dr Singh was in active politics, we will realise his true contribution,” he said.

Leaders from other parties also paid their respects.

Union home minister Amit Shah prayed for peace to his soul and strength for his family to bear this grief.

“From being the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India to the Finance Minister of the country and as the Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh played an important role in the governance of the country.”

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said: “I had worked with him and saw him from very close quarters in the Union cabinet. His erudition and wisdom were unquestionable, and the depth of the financial reforms ushered in by him in the country are widely acknowledged.”

The sentiment was echoed by captains of industry, many of whom were able to build on his vision in a liberalised economy post the 1991 reforms.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra posted on X: “Farewell Dr. Manmohan Singh. You loved this nation. And your service to it will long be remembered.”

Members of the sports fraternity, such as Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag and Vinesh Phogat remembered Singh’s “calm leadership and wisdom”.