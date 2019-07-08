Groom exchanges garlands with bride, then dies in celebratory firing by friend

Right after exchanging garlands with the bride, the groom in Patna fell to celebratory firing by close friends and died in the hospital later. The groom’s brother also suffered injuries and is battling for his life in a hospital.

The incident occurred in Vijapat area under Shahpur police station area limits on Sunday night.

According to police, wedding of Satyendra Kumar, who comes from Harsahamchak village under Akhilpur police station area, was scheduled on Sunday. The marriage procession reached the bride’s house around 10 pm and as per ritual, the bride and groom exchanged garlands at the house of Bhuletan Rai, the bride’s father, at around 11pm.

After the garlanding ritual, the bride, along with other women members, went inside the house, while the groom’s friends took to the stage and began dancing.

Soon one of the men pulled out a firearm and indulged in celebratory firing. Three bullets got misfired. As he tried to clear the bullets stuck in the barrel of the country made pistol, they accidentally hit the groom. The bullet splinters also hit his brother identified as Guddu. The incident led to a bedlam at the wedding ceremony as people picked up the critically injured groom and his brother and rushed them to a private nursing home in Danapur.

Kumar died at the nursing home Monday morning at 6am.

The police said they were investigating the case and trying to get the video recording of the incident. The police have also registered an FIR in this connection.

Danapur ASP Ashok Mishra said that they haven’t been able to identify who the culprit was so far.

“Someone in the procession and the groom’s friend has resorted to the celebratory firing and he is absconding. A case has been registered and statements of the injured were being taken. Forensic team also visited the spot,” Mishra said Monday forenoon.

The Bihar police had recently banned celebratory firings at social functions.

It warned of strict action against those indulging in celebratory firing. Among other actions, police said, the accused in such cases will face cancellation of their gun licences.

However, the change on the ground has not been very encouraging.

In the last six months more than 15 people have died while several have been injured in celebratory firing incidents across the state of Bihar.

Celebratory firing is used as a way of displaying money and muscle power during wedding ceremonies, which is a common practice in the state, particularly in the rural areas. It is widely seen as a matter of personal prestige in the society.

A senior police official said that during every marriage season, both during summer and winter, a number of casualties and injuries are reported across the state due to celebratory firing in weddings, while a number of cases also go unreported.

