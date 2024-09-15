Gujarat: Doctor assaulted by men accompanying patient; three arrested

An argument over an instruction to remove footwear led to a doctor being allegedly beaten up at a private hospital in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, a police officer said. The accused were with a lady who had suffered a head injury, as per the FIR (Representational Image)

The three accused were arrested on Saturday, two days after the incident at Shreya Hospital in Sihore town, the officer stated, adding that the men came with a woman who had suffered a head injury.

“When they (accused) entered the emergency room, the doctor asked them to remove footwear. However, they began abusing him and the nursing staff,” reads the First Information Report (FIR) in the case.

“The attack left Dr Jaideepsinh Gohil, 33, with injuries. Medicines and other equipment in the room were damaged. The accused also threatened to kill the doctor,” according to the FIR.

The men – Hiren Dangar, Bhavdeep Dangar, Kaushik Kuvadiya – have been arrested and booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the new nationwide penal code. Some of the sections are: 115 (2) (act with the intention of causing hurt to any person), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351 (3) (criminal intimidation).

The incident comes amid protests by doctors in West Bengal's Kolkata over the suspected rape and murder of a junior doctor at the city's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The alleged crime, which is believed to have been committed by a civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police, triggered pan-India protests by the medical fraternity, who demanded justice for the victim and a central law to ensure the safety of on-duty doctors.

The RG Kar case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Supreme Court, too, is holding suo motu hearings on this.

(With PTI inputs)