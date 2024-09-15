Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Talks fail yet again after Bengal govt denies live recording
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Attempts to hold talks between the state government and junior doctors delegation failed once again on Saturday after the state denied permission for live recording of the meeting inside chief minister's residence citing “security reasons”. Despite the protesting doctors relenting on their demand later, the administration informed them it was “too late”....Read More
A disappointed delegation promised to continue their cease-work protest till their demands are met. Hundreds of junior doctors from the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front continued to stage their demonstration in front of Swasthya Bhavan near Kolkata's Salt Lake overnight on Saturday.
Earlier, the protesting doctors had written to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking their intervention on the issue. In an attempt to break the deadlock, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the protesters near Salt Lake on Saturday and described it as her “last attempt” to hold talks with the junior doctors.
Meanwhile, the CBI arrested former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Dr. Sandip Ghosh over the alleged rape and murder of a female doctor inside the hospital's seminar hall on August 9. Ghosh is already under judicial custody of the agency over financial irregularities at the hospital under his tenure.
Follow all live updates here
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Junior doctors delegation claim govt asked to leave ‘unceremoniously’
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: A delegation of junior doctors refused to attend talks at the chief minister's on Saturday after their demand for live recording was denied once again.
"When we came here, we had demanded video recording or live-streaming of the talks. We were not allowed. Then the chief minister came out and appealed to us to join the talks, promising that we would receive the minutes of the meeting. We discussed among ourselves and agreed to join the meeting without live-streaming or video recording," the doctor said.
After the delegation relented on its demand, the government said it was “too late” for the meeting to take place.
"When we conveyed this to Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya, we were told to leave the venue because it was too late, and they had been waiting for us for three hours. We were unceremoniously asked to leave," the doctor added.
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Suvendu Adhikari alleges police was ‘directly involved’ in tampering evidence
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Reacting to the arrest of Tala police station officer in charge Abhijit Mondal, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said the arrest ‘established’ the role of Kolkata police in tampering the evidence of crime.
“The arrest of Abhijit Mondal; Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tala Police Station (PS), has established that the Police were directly involved in tampering evidence and acted as a stimulant to create lacuna in order to derail the investigation into the Rape and Murder of the RG Kar PGT Lady Doctor. The procedural lapses were well orchestrated and closely monitored by the top officials of @KolkataPolice. @CPKolkata Vineet Goyal should be suspended immediately and Home Minister Mamata Banerjee must resign as she doesn't have any moral authority left to continue as the head of the Home Dept,” he posted on X.
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: "We would have tea only if justice delivered," says protesting junior doctor
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: As talks failed yet again over the issue of live recording, a protesting junior doctor part of the delegation to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "We would have tea only if justice delivered".
"The CM came outside and requested us to have a meeting over tea - but the junior doctors said that we would have tea only if justice was delivered. We later gave up on the demand of recording as well and just asked for the minutes of the meeting, but it was told to us that there had been a delay and nothing could be done now. We kept waiting in the rain, but we had to return without any solution and all the junior doctors were disheartened." he said.
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: CBI also arrests police officer over multiple charges
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Alongside former principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the CBI also arrested Tala police station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal on Saturday in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor.
Mondal was arrested after he failed to answer the agency's questions in a convincing manner. The police officer was arrested on charges of destruction of evidence and also accused of delaying in lodging the FIR.