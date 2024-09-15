Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Talks fail yet again after Bengal govt denies live recording

Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Attempts to hold talks between the state government and junior doctors delegation failed once again on Saturday after the state denied permission for live recording of the meeting inside chief minister's residence citing “security reasons”. Despite the protesting doctors relenting on their demand later, the administration informed them it was “too late”....Read More

A disappointed delegation promised to continue their cease-work protest till their demands are met. Hundreds of junior doctors from the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front continued to stage their demonstration in front of Swasthya Bhavan near Kolkata's Salt Lake overnight on Saturday.

Earlier, the protesting doctors had written to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking their intervention on the issue. In an attempt to break the deadlock, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the protesters near Salt Lake on Saturday and described it as her “last attempt” to hold talks with the junior doctors.

Meanwhile, the CBI arrested former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Dr. Sandip Ghosh over the alleged rape and murder of a female doctor inside the hospital's seminar hall on August 9. Ghosh is already under judicial custody of the agency over financial irregularities at the hospital under his tenure.

