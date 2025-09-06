Search
Gujarat highway accident: SUV overturns, 3 engineering students dead, 8 injured

PTI |
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 12:30 pm IST

One of the students who was driving lost control of the vehicle at a bend, causing it to overturn on the state highway and killing three occupants. 

Three students from an engineering college were killed and eight others sustained injuries after their SUV overturned on a highway in Gujarat's Rajkot district on Saturday, police said.

Three engineering students died and eight were injured after their SUV overturned on a highway in Rajkot. (Representational image/ HT File)
The accident occurred near Jangvad village in Jasdan taluka around 1.30 am, when a group of students was travelling to Diu, an official said.

The deceased were identified as Naresh Kodavati (19), Mothi Harsha (17) and Afrid Syed (17), all hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Inspector R S Sakaria of Atkot police station said.

"A group of 12 students from RK University in Rajkot were travelling to the coastal town of Diu in a rented SUV for a holiday," he said.

One of the students who was driving lost control of the vehicle at a bend, causing it to overturn on the state highway and killing three occupants, the official said.

Of the eight injured students, two sustained fractures and were discharged after treatment, the official said, adding that the bodies of the deceased were shifted to Rajkot civil hospital for postmortem.

