Gujarat: IMD issues yellow alert as temp likely to rise by 2-3 degrees, warning of extensive heat

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Gujarat on Tuesday, warning of a significant rise in temperatures across the Saurashtra region. The yellow alert is in place for Saurashtra and South Gujarat on February 24, 25, and 26.

The alert will be in effect from February 25 to 27, as the region braces for a two-to-three-degree increase in maximum temperatures.

“The yellow alert is in place for Saurashtra and South Gujarat on February 24, 25, and 26, with hot and humid weather expected. Ahmedabad will have clear skies during this period," IMD said.

According to the IMD, temperatures in the coastal regions can also rise, whereas Kutch and the South Saurashtra region can experience immense heat. As a precautionary measure, a yellow alert has been issued.

IMD scientist AK Das provided more details on the forecast, noting that the minimum temperatures in the region will remain unchanged over the next five days.

"According to today's forecast, the weather will remain dry for the next seven days. There will be no change in the minimum temperature in the coming five days, but the maximum temperature may increase in the next 2 to 3 days. After that, the temperature may decrease by 2 to 3 degrees. A yellow alert has been issued for the coastal areas of Saurashtra and South Gujarat on 24, 25 and 26. Hot and humid weather may be felt in this region and Ahmedabad and the surrounding areas will have clear skies", IMD scientist AK Das said on Tuesday.

Northern regions receive fresh snowfall

In stark contrast, the Northern regions especially the hilly areas have received a fresh spell of snowfall. Last week, the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir received a fresh spell of snowfall.

The Meteorological Department of Srinagar predicted snow and rainfall in many areas of the state from February 26 to 28.

As per the weather department, temperatures across Srinagar city were recorded below 5 degrees Celsius whereas the temperature in Gulmarg was 1 degree Celsius.