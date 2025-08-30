Gujarat rains: Himmatnagar floods drown cars, IMD issues yellow alert

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in Himmatnagar, Gujarat, as powerful downpours triggered severe flooding, waterlogging, and widespread damage across multiple neighborhoods. Cars submerged in floodwaters that entered residential societies in Himmatnagar, Gujarat.(X/Twitter)

Videos circulating online captured harrowing scenes of residents wading through knee-deep floodwaters, striving to navigate streets that have become unsafe and impassable. The visuals reveal nearly submerged vehicles, with only rooftops visible amid towering water levels in areas like Avni Park Society.

The deluge didn’t spare residential zones. In affluent pockets such as Shastrinagar and Shagun Bungalows, floodwater forced its way into homes, causing significant losses and distress to families and property owners. Commercial establishments near Chapariya Char Rasta were similarly inundated, compounding the economic toll on the community.

Multiple housing complexes—including Chapariya Housing Scheme, Shagun Society, Parishram Society, and Shastri Nagar—reported severe waterlogging. Meanwhile, a local railway underpass flooded entirely, intensifying disruption and raising safety concerns.

The flooding has raised concerns about urban infrastructure and drainage systems in fast-growing towns like Himmatnagar, where intense rainfall frequently overwhelms civic preparedness. Authorities are on alert as rainfall is expected to continue.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the Sabarkantha district, which includes the town of Himmatnagar, effective until 2 September 2025. The forecast warns of continued heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across north and south Gujarat, with widespread showers expected in Saurashtra and Kutch until 5 September.