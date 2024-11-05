Gujarat sub-inspector trying to stop car with alcohol dies in accident

A police sub-inspector trying to stop a car suspected to be smuggling alcohol near Kathada village in Dasada sustained serious head injuries in an accident during the operation and died, police said on Tuesday. Police sub inspector Javed Pathan had posted three teams to apprehend the bootleggers. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the incident took place at 2:30pm on Tuesday when sub-inspector Javed Pathan of the State Monitoring Cell was checking vehicles on the Dasada-Patdi Road following a tip about bootleggers transporting liquor in a sports utility vehicle.

Pathan posted three teams to apprehend the bootleggers.

As the vehicle approached alongside a trailer truck, the police team flagged the two vehicles but they didn’t stop. Pathan, who was standing on the road, was hit by a rear portion of the trailer while trying to move to safety. A head constable was also thrown to the left side of the road during the incident, said an official.

The SUV managed to escape.

Pathan was initially taken to the Dasada PSC Center and was later shifted to Viramgam Government Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Gujarat Prohibition Act prohibits the manufacture, sale and possession of liquor. A person convicted of buying, selling, consuming or serving alcohol without a valid license can be sentenced to imprisonment up to 10 years.

DIG Nirlipt Rai who heads SMC, said in a statement that Javed Pathan lost his life in a road accident while pursuing a suspected liquor-carrying vehicle near Dasada, Surendranagar. “The post-mortem has been completed, and the body will be taken for the last rites,” he said.

Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi said Pathan was a promising officer of the SMC who lost his life in the accident while intercepting a suspected liquor vehicle.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi condemned the death of the police officer. “The home department is failing to control law and order. Despite government claims of a safe Gujarat, anti-social elements are becoming increasingly brazen,” he said.