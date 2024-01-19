Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets another parole; spent just 29 days in jail after furlough

New Delhi: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year-jail term in Rohtak's Sunaria jail for raping two disciples, has been granted a 50-day parole on Friday. This comes just 29 days after he walked back into Rohtak's Sunaria jail after spending 21 days out on a furlough. Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is serving a 20-year jail term at Rohtak’s Sunaria jail.

During his parole, Gurmeet Ram Rahim will stay at an ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.

On November 21, 2023, he walked out of the jail in Haryana's Rohtak on a 21-day furlough.

He walked back to the jail last month. After spending just 29 days in jail, he got another reprieve.

In 2023, he came out of the jail thrice.

In November, he stayed at Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram in Barnawa in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami had strongly objected to the Haryana government's move to grant the furlough to the Dera chief, saying he was serving a sentence for heinous crimes like rape and murder.

Dhami had said it was fostering an atmosphere of mistrust among the Sikh community. He had said the Dera chief was repeatedly being granted temporary release from the jail but governments were not listening to the voice raised by the Sikh community for the release of 'Bandi Singhs' (Sikh prisoners).

Last year, he spent nearly three months out of prison.

He got a 30-day parole in July. In January last year, he got a 40-day parole.

In October 2022, he was granted a 40-day parole. Prior to his October parole, he had come out of the prison on a month-long parole in June 2022. Besides, he was granted a three weeks' furlough from February 7, 2022.

In 2021, Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others were convicted for conspiring to kill Dera manager Ranjit Singh. In 2019, he was convicted for murdering a journalist 16 years ago.

With inputs from PTI