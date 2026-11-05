Gurugram residents flag open burning of metal filters, scrap materials, seek action

Resident group CleanAirBharat has written to multiple pollution control authorities, flagging the recurring practice of open burning of metal filters and scrap materials by scrap dealers in and around residential areas across Gurugram and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), and sought coordinated action to curb the practice.

The letter cited a recent incident documented by a CleanAirBharat volunteer in Sec-52A, near the Fuel Nation petrol pump, on Nov 4. (HT sourced photo)

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In a letter dated November 4, addressed to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), the group said the burning releases toxic fumes and potentially hazardous particulate matter, exposing workers and neighbouring families to serious health risks.

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The letter cited a recent incident documented by a CleanAirBharat volunteer in Sector 52A, near the Fuel Nation petrol pump, on November 4. Similar practices have also been reported in Sector 55, 85, and 52, Nawada, Manesar, Noida and Greater Noida, the group said.

“We have repeatedly requested MCG to undertake ground reconnaissance of waste-burning and dumping hotspots in Sector 52, Ardee City and towards Sai Ka Angan, including through our communications dated 9 and 31 October. No response has been received,” the letter said.

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“Residents cannot be vigilant all the time, tracking and documenting these fires,” Ruchika Sethi, a Gurugram resident and member of CleanAirBharat told HT.

The group has sought immediate joint inspections by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and HSPCB, along with directions to stop open burning. It has also called for the mapping of scrap dealers and informal material-recovery units, particularly those operating within or adjoining residential areas, and the facilitation of authorised recycling channels.

Also Read: Five booked for burning PVC wires to extract copper in Jhajjar

Calling for sustained inspections and enforcement, the group said the practice required a systemic response rather than isolated inspections.

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“This is a recurring practice, not a one-off violation. We need a systemic solution, not another complaint acknowledgement or an isolated inspection,” the letter said.

The group also said that while citizen volunteers and residents could identify and report pollution sources, preventing emissions and ensuring compliance were the responsibility of civic and pollution-control authorities.

It has sought a response from the authorities on the proposed action.