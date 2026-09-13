Gurugram residents protest illegal dumping along GCER, Sector 23A

Several Gurugram residents on Sunday gathered on Golf Course Extension Road (GCER) to protest against rampant illegal dumping along the stretch, raising concerns over worsening sanitation, public health hazards and the deteriorating condition of the key road corridor.

Gurugram, India-September 13, 2026: Residents hold a protest against the illegal dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste and garbage along Golf Course Extension Road at sector-66 near IFC signal, in Gurugram, India, on Sunday, 13 September 2026. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

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Holding placards reading “Save GCER from illegal dumping”, residents voiced their frustration over the persistent problem of illegal dumping along roadsides and green belts.

The protest was led by citizen group Gurugram Residents Against Pollution (GRAP), with residents also putting forward a 12-point charter of demands. The demands included a comprehensive city-wide audit of civic infrastructure and traffic; repair and systematic maintenance of roads; implementation of an integrated traffic management plan; improvement of public transport and last-mile connectivity; better pedestrian infrastructure; strict enforcement against illegal dumping and encroachments; and stronger monitoring of road dust and construction and demolition (C&D) dust, among other demands.

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{{^usCountry}} Gauri Sarin, convenor of GRAP, said, “Gurugram’s residents pay taxes, follow rules, and contribute to the city’s economic growth. In return, they expect roads that work, waste that is managed, drains that drain, traffic that moves, and public spaces that remain public.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gauri Sarin, convenor of GRAP, said, “Gurugram’s residents pay taxes, follow rules, and contribute to the city’s economic growth. In return, they expect roads that work, waste that is managed, drains that drain, traffic that moves, and public spaces that remain public.” {{/usCountry}}

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Separately, in Sector 23A, residents gathered outside a temporary dumping ground located within the residential area to protest against the continued dumping of waste at the site.

They gathered to oppose waste dumping on a vacant plot next to the Carterpuri cremation ground.

Residents have alleged that since the Carterpuri secondary collection point (SCP) is under repairs, garbage is being disposed of on the vacant land near the residential area.

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