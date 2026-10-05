Gurugram residents question MCG over continued garbage dump in Sector 23A

Residents of Gurugram Sector 23A on Monday raised concerns over the continued dumping of garbage near the residential area, which began on September 11. Residents shared that the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) assured them the arrangement was temporary and that the waste would be cleared within 10 days. However, residents said more than 20 days have passed, and there is still no indication that the dumping will stop, raising concerns over sanitation and potential health hazards in the neighbourhood.

Bhawani Shankar Tripathi, a resident of Sector 23A, said that residents are frustrated with the foul smell reaching their homes from fresh waste being dumped at the site every day. (HT Photo)

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Bhawani Shankar Tripathi, a resident of Sector 23A, said that residents are frustrated with the foul smell reaching their homes from fresh waste being dumped at the site every day.

“The size of the dumping site has increased considerably. Several tractor-trolleys and small carts carrying garbage can be seen standing along the road, occupying nearly half of it. It has become a major nuisance for residents and commuters,” he said.

“This was supposed to be a temporary arrangement, but the MCG has failed to keep its promise, and residents are now suffering. Our sector already has several illegal dumping points, and another one has effectively been created right in front of residential areas,” he said.

Tripathi alleged that MCG earlier said that the ground will be cleared by September 30, and shifted the date to October 2.

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{{^usCountry}} HT reported in September that the secondary collection point (SCP) at Carterpuri was undergoing development work, following which garbage was being diverted to the Sector 23A site. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT reported in September that the secondary collection point (SCP) at Carterpuri was undergoing development work, following which garbage was being diverted to the Sector 23A site. {{/usCountry}}

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In a September 11 meeting senior MCG officials said that waste from Carterpuri would be diverted to Beri Wala Bagh. However, residents said the ground situation does not reflect the arrangement outlined by the civic body.

“Officials had assured us that the waste from the temporary site would be lifted every day, but that is simply not happening. This is completely unacceptable. Residents are being exposed to rotting garbage and an unhygienic environment, which is a serious concern,” said Neeru Yadav, RWA president of Sector 23A.

“The development work of Carterpuri SCP is almost done. This dumping site was a temporary one, and it will be cleared within the next week,” an MCG official said.

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