Guwahati gets northeast’s first visa application centre, will ease travel hassles, says CM Himanta

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated the northeast’s first visa application centre in Guwahati.
Set up by VFS Global within the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) complex at Khanapara, the centre will enable residents of Assam and the northeast to apply for visas to Cyprus, Egypt, Ireland, Japan, Malta, Morocco and the United Kingdom. The facility will also accept Schengen visa applications, which allow travellers to visit 29 European countries.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
“Residents of Assam and the rest of northeast had so far been required to travel to Delhi or Kolkata to apply for visas to foreign countries. With the opening of the new centre, they will now be able to apply for visas to several countries from Guwahati itself,” said Sarma.
The CM said the centre would make international travel services more accessible to people across the northeast and bring several countries closer to the region.
He described the initiative as an important step towards facilitating international travel, adding that its benefits would extend beyond Guwahati to all eight states of the northeast.
“The centre in Guwahati would assist applicants in completing the visa application process in accordance with the prescribed rules and procedures. However, the decision to grant or reject a visa would rest solely with the embassy or consulate of the concerned country,” said Sarma.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
Highlighting the growing operations of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, the CM said direct flights were already operating from Guwahati to Dubai, Singapore and Bhutan, while a flight service to Bangkok would commence on October 27.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
Highlighting the growing operations of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, the CM said direct flights were already operating from Guwahati to Dubai, Singapore and Bhutan, while a flight service to Bangkok would commence on October 27.
A seasoned senior journalist, I have nearly three decades of experience across print, digital, and online platforms, covering political transitions, insurgencies, environmental issues, and development stories in India and Nepal. I am skilled in breaking news, leading editorial teams and launch of newspaper editions. I am adept at leveraging digital trends and social media to expand global reach, with a strong ethical foundation and a reputation for impactful journalism. An alumnus of Asian College of Journalism, I joined Hindustan Times in New Delhi as a trainee reporter in May 1997. Over the years, I have been posted in Dehradun, Kathmandu (Nepal) and Guwahati. Currently, as Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times, I lead a team reporting on India’s northeastern states. My work involves in-depth analysis, and engaging multimedia storytelling across formats, including text, photo, video, and interactive content. I am skilled in producing timely, shareable content, leveraging digital platforms and social media to engage global audiences. Throughout my career with the Hindustan Times, I have led diverse editorial teams, designed capacity-building activities, and supported reporters in developing strong story ideas, ethical reporting practices, digital skills, and fact-checking techniques. As Senior Assistant Editor for Northeast India, I have been responsible for guiding correspondents through complex political, humanitarian, and community-level stories using multimedia formats. Earlier, as Foreign Correspondent in Nepal, I produced extensive reporting during Nepal’s democratic transition and the 2015 earthquake and its aftermath.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/Guwahati gets northeast’s first visa application centre, will ease travel hassles, says CM Himanta
{{^htLoading}}
Advertisement
{{/htLoading}}
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
{{#usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Notifications
Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom
Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks