Guwahati-bound Bikaner Express derails in north Bengal; 3 dead: Official

KOLKATA: Four coaches of the Guwahati-bound Bikaner Express were derailed in the Moynaguri region of north Bengal late on Thursday afternoon.

Jalpaiguri district magistrate Moumita Godara Basu said three bodies have been found till 6pm and a dozen passengers have been taken to hospital.

“We are getting generators to light up the accident site....All departments have been alerted. Rescue staff are being rushed from all locations,” Basu said.

A Jalpaiguri district official said 30 ambulances were being rushed to the spot.

Railway officials, who rushed to the spot from different locations, said the train was coming from Patna. There is no information about any casualties in the accident.

The location where the accident took place is part of the Alipuarduar section of the North East Frontier Railway. Railway officials said it was getting dark when the first rescue teams reached the spot.

Photographs and videos that appeared on local media channels showed two coaches lying on the ground and three more out of the tracks. One of the coaches appeared to be badly damaged.

“There were not too many passengers in the train because of the Covid pandemic (restrictions),” Dilip Kumar Singh, divisional railway manager of the Alipuarduar section of the North East Frontier Railway, told reporters.

“Several teams are rushing to the spot. I am on my way. This is a case of derailment. Our men are making efforts to rescue the injured. We have no exact figure on casualties,” said Singh.