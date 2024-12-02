Menu Explore
Haj 2025: SpiceJet announces 100 special flights from four Indian cities

ByHT News Desk
Dec 02, 2024 11:40 AM IST

Haj is an annual pilgrimage of the followers of Islam to Saudi Arabia's Mecca, considered the holiest city for Muslims.

SpiceJet has secured the rights to operate 100 special flights in 2025 for Haj pilgrimage from four Indian cities—Kolkata, Guwahati, Srinagar, and Gaya, according to a press release.

SpiceJet will operate Haj special flights from four new cities(HT_PRINT)
SpiceJet will operate Haj special flights from four new cities(HT_PRINT)

The Indian air line which carried 13,000 pilgrims in 2024, will now increase its capacity by 18 per cent and carry 15,500 pilgrims.

SpiceJet has been operating special Haj flights annually since 2019.

During the previous Haj season, SpiceJet had deployed two wide-body Airbus A340 aircraft, each with a seating capacity of 324 passengers.

In 2025, the airline is dedicated to further improving its services, ensuring all necessary arrangements are in place to provide a comfortable and seamless journey for the pilgrims.

SpiceJet recently expanded its domestic network as well with eight new flights launched since November 15. The airline announced that its new routes will connect Jaipur to Varanasi, Amritsar, and Ahmedabad, while also linking Ahmedabad with Pune.

This expansion comes after the launch of 32 new flights in October 2024, including two international routes connecting Delhi with Phuket.

In October, SpiceJet launched UDAN flights connecting Shivamogga in Karnataka with Chennai and Hyderabad, and introduced double daily flights between Chennai and Kochi, improving connectivity between key regional and metropolitan cities.

Haj pilgrimage is supposed to be carried out by all capable Muslims at least once in their lifetime, provided an adult is physically and financially capable of undertaking the journey and of supporting their family during their absence from home.

Ministry of Minority Affairs is the nodal ministry to conduct Haj pilgrimage in India.

