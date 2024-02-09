Haldwani violence not communal, mob tried to ‘terrorise’: DM Vandana Singh

Haldwani: The Haldwani flare up, in which two people lost their lives, wasn't a case of communal violence, claimed Nainital district magistrate Vandana Singh. She said the perpetrators of the violence will be identified and brought to justice. Security personnel at the site after a group of protestors hurled stones and set vehicles on fire, over the demolition of an "illegally built" madrasa at Banbhoolpura area, in Haldwani.(PTI)

Vandana Singh said people should refrain from making it a communal issue.

The officer said no particular community retaliated to the violence.

"The police station has been completely damaged by the mob...This is an unfortunate incident. The accused will be identified and strict action will be taken. This (incident) was not communal. I request everybody to not make it communal or sensitive. Any particular community did not retaliate...This was an effort to challenge the state machinery, state govt and the law and order situation...A briefing will be done again in the evening," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

She confirmed that two people died in the violence. She claimed the property that was being razed wasn't a Madrasa.

"It is an empty property that has two structures, which are not registered as religious structures or have been given any such recognition. Some call the structure a Madrasa," she said.

She said the authorities began the demolition drive peacefully. However, a mob threw stones on the municipal corporation's team.

"The demolition drive started peacefully, the force was deployed for prevention...Stones were pelted on our Municipal Corporation's team...It was planned that the day the demolition drive would be conducted the forces would be attacked...The first mob with stones were dispersed and the second mob that came in had petrol bombs. This was unprovoked and our team did not use any force," she added.

"You can see (in the video) that the police force and the administration are not provoking or harming anybody," she added.

Singh said the encroachment drive was launched on the basis of the high court's order.

"Everyone was given notice and time for hearing...Some did approach the HC, some were given time while some were not given time. Where time was not given, the demolition drive was conducted by PWD & Municipal Corporation. This was not an isolated activity and was not targeted to a particular asset," she said.

She said the demolition drive is being carried out at other places as well.

The demolition drive began peacefully...Despite the entire process being carried out properly, a large mob, within half an hour, attacked our municipal cooperation team," she said.

She said the mob tried to "terrorize the area", she told ANI.

"Efforts were made (by the mob) to terrorize the area...Our priority was to protect the police station and then ensure that no loss of life or property occurred in Gandhi Nagar...Our efforts were directed to protect the main city of Haldwani," she said.

A curfew has been clamped in Haldwani. Hundreds of police personnel have been deployed to maintain peace in the city.

A shoot-at-sight order has been issued for rioters.