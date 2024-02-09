Haldwani violence was pre-planned, attackers collected stones on rooftops: District magistrate

As Haldwani communal violence rages, Nainital district magistrate Vandana Singh on Friday said it was “pre-planned and unprovoked”. The trouble started in Banbhoolpura after the demolition of an “illegally built” madrasa. A protest against the demolition of a madrasa in Banbhulpura area of Haldwani turned violent, police said

Singh said the accused had collected stones on rooftops before the attack began.

“The attackers used petrol bombs, fired at the Banbhulpura police station, and set the vehicles on fire. They collected stones on the rooftops before the attack…the violence was pre-planned…The mob did not try to save the structure, they just attacked the state machinery and state symbols,” the District Magistrate said.

According to Singh, 15-20 people provoked the crowd during the demolition drive by the municipal corporation team.

“We decided to continue the demolition drive because there was no stay on the assets... A legal process to remove the encroachment is being carried out at various places and so it was done here too,” the DM said.

She added that the police and administration did not take any steps that could have caused harm to life or property during the attack. “The demolition drive began peacefully... Despite the entire process being carried out properly, a large mob, within half-an-hour attacked our municipal cooperation team,” she said.

Meanwhile, the district magistrate revised the death toll to two from the previous three to four mentioned on Thursday evening due to some "confusion". According to her, four accused have been arrested so far. A total of three FIRs over violence have been registered in the incident.

The police have also identified over two dozen people who provoked the violence, Nainital senior superintendent of police Prahlad Narayan Meena said.

Massive communal tensions gripped the Haldwani area of Nainital district on Thursday evening after violence broke out over the demolition of an “illegally built” madrasa in the area. The demolition was carried out in the presence of municipal commissioner Pankaj Upadhyay, city magistrate Richa Singh, and SDM Paritosh Verma.

Following the attack, the district administration imposed a curfew in Haldwani and also issued a ‘shoot-at-sight’ order against the rioters.

According to the police, at least 100 people were injured in the violence.

(With inputs from Neeraj Santoshi, agencies)