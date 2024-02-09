Toll from Haldwani violence revised to 2, top officials rush to assess situation

The authorities on Friday revised the toll from the violence in Haldwani to two even as top officials from Dehradun rushed to assess the situation on the ground and chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appealed to people to cooperate with the administration in maintaining peace. The demolition of a madrasa triggered the violence in Haldwani. (PTI)

Senior police superintendent Prahlad Narayan Meena said two people died in the firing. “Earlier there was confusion... that four people died...we received information about two deaths each from Krishna Hospital and Sushila Tiwari Hospital. But it later came to light that two dead bodies which were initially brought to Krishna Hospital were subsequently taken to Sushila Tiwari Hospital. So there was doubling.”

He said three people were seriously injured and undergoing treatment at Sushila Tiwari Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

The Uttarakhand government on Thursday issued a “shoot at sight” order following violence after the demolition of a madrasa, or Islamic seminary, which officials said was illegally built on government land.

District magistrate Vandana said petrol bombs were used, a police station was fired at, and vehicles parked outside were set afire. She claimed the violence was pre-planned and stones were collected earlier.

She insisted the seminary was demolished as part of an ongoing demolition drive against encroachments. “It was not an isolated action. The structure was sealed. The mob did not try to save the structure, but just attacked the state machinery and state symbols.”

She said the mob first pelted stones. “The second attack was through petrol bombs...Banbhulpura police station was attacked. Policemen and officials were inside the police station at that time. Then police used retaliatory force,” she said. Vandana said damage to property was being assessed

Dhami, who held a meeting with officials at his residence over the violence, said police have been given clear instructions. “Every rioter who indulged in arson and stone pelting is being identified… no one who disturbs harmony and peace will be spared...,” he said.