Hantavirus outbreak: 2 Indians onboard MV Hondius 'asymptomatic and healthy', says Indian embassy in Spain

Two Indians onboard MV Hondius are asympotmatic and healthy, Indian embassy in Spain said on Sunday. An Irish Air Corps plane (C) is pictured next to another plane, a Spain's Emergency Military Unit (UME) and a Spain's Guardia Civil vehicle at the Tenerife Sur-Reina Sofia airport on the island of Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands on May 10, 2026. (AFP) The two Indian nationals were travelling as crew on the hantavirus-linked ship and have been evacuated to the Netherlands and will be quarantined under the health safety protocol, the embassy said in a statement. Also read: Hantavirus cruise outbreak update: What happens to the passengers on board? “The Ambassador is in close contact with the Spanish authorities and the 02 Indian nationals (crew members) and is regularly monitoring the situation to assure the well-being and safety of the Indian nationals,” the statement further read.

Meanwhile, France has said that one of five French passengers who were on a cruise ship hit by a hantavirus outbreak showed symptoms during a repatriation flight on Sunday. "One of them showed symptoms in the repatriation plane," French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu posted on X. "These five passengers have immediately been placed in strict isolation until further notice. "They are getting medical treatment and will have tests and a medical check-up," he added.