Happiest if he becomes chief minister: DK Suresh on brother DK Shivakumar

A day after the Congress's historic win in Karnataka, all eyes are on the next big challenge that the party faces which is to choose one between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar as the chief minister. Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh, who is a Congress MP, said as a brother and also as a common man, he will be the happiest if DK becomes the chief minister. The Congress Legislature Party will meet today at 5.30pm where the MLAs are likely to vote for the new chief minister of Karnataka. All MLAs have been asked to reach Bengaluru. DK Suresh said as a common man also, he will be happy if his brother becomes Karnataka chief minister.

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah: Allies on campaign trail, contenders for CM’s chair

DK Shivakumar

An eight-time MLA, DK Shivakumar represents the Vokkaliga community, the second most dominant community in Karnataka after Lingayats. The 60-year-old has been a staunch Congress supporter since the beginning of his political career when he was a student. His first election was at the age of 27. As the party was on its way to getting a thumping majority, DKS broke down as he remembered the time when Sonia Gandhi visited him in jail. " "I give credit to party cadres and all the leaders for the party's victory. People have reposed faith in us and the leaders supported us. It is a collective leadership and we have worked jointly...I had told Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge that we will deliver Karnataka", DKS said.

Siddaramaiah

A former chief minister of the state between 2013 and 2018, Siddaramaiah joined the Congress in 2006 after he was thrown out of JD(S). In 2013, Siddaramaiah raced past Mallikarjun Kharge, the party president, to become the chief minister. Siddaramaiah represents the Kurba community, the third largest caste in Karnataka. Ahead of the election, Siddaramaiah announced this will be his last electoral fight.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON