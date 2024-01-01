'Happiness, prosperity for everyone': President Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings on new year

Several leaders including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended their greetings on the first day of the new year 2024. President Droupadi Murmu (ANI )

President Murmu wished the countrymen saying she hoped that 2024 would bring happiness, peace and prosperity to the people.

"Warm New Year greetings to all! May the Year 2024 bring happiness, peace and prosperity for everyone. Let us welcome the New Year with a renewed commitment to contribute to inclusive and sustainable development," Murmu said in a post on her official handle on X.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also extended his New Year greetings to fellow citizens, saying that he hoped 2024 would bring happiness to 'each and everyone'.

“Greetings to every Indian for the New Year 2024! May the New Year bring in peace, prosperity and happiness to each and every one. Let us embrace the dawn of the #NewYear with a resolute commitment to contribute towards wholesome progress and prosperity of Bharat,” he said on his official X handle.

PM Modi also wished the fellow countrymen on the new year, saying that he hoped that 2024 would bring forth prosperity, peace and wonderful health for all.

"Wishing everyone a splendid 2024! May this year bring forth prosperity, peace and wonderful health for all," he posted on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge extended his greetings on the new year saying that 2024 should be the year to give hope and power back to the poor and marginalised.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished for happiness and prosperity of the nation on new year.

While sharing a picture with his mother Sonia Gandhi, Rahul said on a post on X, “May the New Year bring happiness and prosperity in all your lives and the message of justice and love in India. Wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous New Year 2024.”

Several union ministers including Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, and political leaders across the party lines extended their greetings on the occasion of new year 2024.

As the country ushered in 2024 with colourful celebrations and fervour, devotees were pictured making a beeline for popular shrines including Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir and Haridwar in Uttarakhand, and other places of worship to offer their prayers on the first morning of the new year.

Meanwhile, people across cities erupted in jubilation as the new year dawned and immersed in unbridled celebrations long into the night.