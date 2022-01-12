‘Happy he apologised’: Saina Nehwal on Siddharth’s ‘rude joke’

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal said on Wednesday that she was not bothered about actor Siddharth's derogatory remarks about her, adding that a woman should not be targeted like this.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Nehwal, who entered the second round of India Open 2022, said that she is happy that Siddharth apologised.

"Happy that Siddharth has apologised, you should not target a woman like that. It is okay, I am not bothered about it, I am happy in my place, God bless him," the Indian shuttler said.

Nehwal's comments came a day after Siddharth issued a public apology on his Twitter handle for his rude joke directed towards her.

“Dear Saina, I want to apologise to you for the rude joke that I wrote as a response to a tweet of yours, a few days ago. I may disagree with you on many things but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and words,” Siddharth tweeted on Tuesday night.

The controversy erupted on January 6 when Siddharth responded to Nehwal's tweet that expressed concern over the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to poll-bound Punjab on January 5.

“Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna,” Siddharth's tweet, which was later deleted, read.

The actor received nationwide flak for his response on the microblogging site.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) requested Twitter to block his account for the "sexist" tweet against Nehwal.

Various activists slammed Siddharth for his sexist and misogynistic comments against Nehwal and demanded an apology.

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju said on Monday that making a cheap comment on Nehwal exposed the person's ignoble mentality

Amid the widespread condemnation, Siddharth on Monday issued a clarification by saying he did not mean to disrespect anyone and his subtle cock tweet had no kind of insinuation.

“Cock and bull. That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading. Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period,” he tweeted on Monday.

