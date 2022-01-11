Law minister condemns 'cheap comment' on Saina Nehwal, says it reveals person's ‘ignoble mentality’

Amid massive outrage over actor Siddharth's ‘sexist’ tweet targeting ace shuttler Saina Nehwal, Union law minister Kiren Rijiu on Tuesday expressed solidarity with his fellow BJP leader, saying that a 'cheap comment' on her exposes the person's ‘ignoble mentality.’

“India is proud of @NSaina for her outstanding contributions in making India a sporting powerhouse. She is a steadfast patriot besides being an Olympic medalist. Making a cheap comment on such an icon personality depicts a person's ignoble mentality,” Rijiju shared on Twitter.

Siddharth, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, finds himself in the eye of the storm over his response to Nehwal's condemnation of the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security in Punjab last week. Responding to her tweet, he posted, “Subtle cock champion of the world…Thank God we have protectors of India.”

However, after the tweet, on Monday, received widespread attention and backlash on social media, he issued a clarification, tweeting, “COCK and BULL. That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period.”

Both Saina and her husband, Parupalli Kashyap, also a renowned badminton player, have reacted to the ‘Rang De Basanti’ actor's remark. Responding separately, the couple said that the actor could have chosen to express himself with ‘better words.'

This is upsetting for us … express ur opinion but choose better words man . I guess u thought it was cool to say it this way . #notcool #disgraceful @Actor_Siddharth — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) January 10, 2022

The National Commission of Women (NCW), too, has taken cognisance of the post. The women's body wrote to Twitter India, demanding that Siddharth's Twitter handled be blocked. The body's chief, Rekha Sharma, has written to the Tamil Nadu Police, seeking ‘prompt and strict’ action in this case.