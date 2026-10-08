5 dead in Delhi building collapse, operations continue as more still feared trapped

The toll in the building collapse in northeast Delhi’s Seemapuri rose to five after two more bodies were recovered on Thursday, police said. The NDRF, Delhi Fire Service, Civil Defence and Delhi Police personnel carry out rescue operations after a building collapsed in the Seemapuri area of New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT photo) A pregnant woman and two children were among those killed after the four-storey building collapsed on Wednesday afternoon. The rescue and search operations are still underway, the police said, adding one or two people are still feared to be trapped under the debris, as claimed by locals. The owner of the collapsed building, identified by his first name Anwar, is absconding and efforts are underway to nab him, a senior police officer aware of the developments said on condition of anonymity. The owner was among the two occupants of the building who were not present at the time of the tragedy, the officer added. Also Read | 2 children, pregnant woman among 3 dead in Seemapur building collapse in Delhi; 8 injured Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena confirmed the recovery of two more bodies and said: “Both dead women were residents of the four-storey building that collapsed on Wednesday afternoon. One woman’s age is 60 while the other woman was 35. Multiple teams are carrying out the search and rescue operation. The debris is being cleared to ascertain if more victims are trapped.”

Police said the building collapsed around 3.30pm in the cramped lanes of New Seemapuri.

Efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the two women and details about the same would be shared soon, Meena said. Among the three victims whose bodies were recovered from the building collapse site on Wednesday night was 21-year-old Gulafsa, who was four months pregnant. Police said the building collapsed around 3.30pm in the cramped lanes of New Seemapuri, where locals rushed to help firefighters clear debris from the side of an Eidgah that was the only access point. Also Read | Another Delhi building collapse, same-old script: How enforcement gap has failed to prevent mishaps District magistrate (DM) of northeast Delhi Ajay Kumar told HT a preliminary enquiry indicated that some construction activity in an adjacent building allegedly led to the collapse of the four-storey building built in a nearly 25 square yards area. Locals told authorities that the owner of the adjacent building allegedly carried out some illegal construction regarding which a complaint was earlier filed.

Multiple teams are assisting with the rescue operations. (PTI)