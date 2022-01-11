Paparazzo slams Siddharth’s ‘filthy mental state’ after his tweet to Saina Nehwal, announces boycott; she reacts

Badminton player Saina Nehwal expressed gratitude after a paparazzo condemned actor Siddharth and announced that he will no longer cover him. Siddharth’s tweet to Saina has been at the centre of a controversy.

“Now that shows his upbringing and filthy mental state... Have decided not to cover him on any of my platforms henceforth. Get well soon @worldofsiddharth,” photographer Manav Manglani wrote on Instagram Stories. Sharing a screengrab of it on her own Instagram Stories, Saina added folded hands emojis.

Saina Nehwal shared a screenshot on Instagram Stories.

Saina condemned the lapse in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security last week in Punjab. His convoy was stuck on a flyover in Ferozepur district after protesting farmers blocked the route. “No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi,” she tweeted on January 5.

In response, Siddharth wrote, “Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna.” Last year, Rihanna tweeted in support of the farmers’ protests.

Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. 🙏🏽



Shame on you #Rihanna https://t.co/FpIJjl1Gxz — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 6, 2022

Amid the outrage over his tweet, Siddharth clarified that it was misconstrued. “‘COCK & BULL’. That’s the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period,” he wrote in a follow-up post on Twitter.

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ex Siddharth explains ‘cheaters never prosper’ tweet after her split with Naga Chaitanya

Meanwhile, Saina said in a statement that Siddharth’s comments were ‘not nice’ and he could have used ‘better words’ to make his point. “Yeah, I’m not sure what he meant. I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it’s Twitter and you remain noticed with such words and comments,” she said, according to The New Indian Express. “If the security of the PM of India is an issue then I'm not sure what is secure in the country,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON