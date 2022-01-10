‘Block his account’: NCW to Twitter for actor Siddharth's tweet on Saina Nehwal

The National Commission for Women (NCW) said on Monday it has written to Twitter to block the handle of actor Siddharth for a tweet on ace shuttler and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Saina Nehwal after the post, made on January 6, triggered outrage on social media.

“@NCWIndia has taken cognisance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @DGPMaharashtra for investigating & registering FIR in the matter. NCW has also written to @TwitterIndia for blocking the actor's account & to take appropriate action against him for posting such remarks,” the commission shared on Twitter.

The NCW was responding to a tweet by its chairperson, Rekha Sharma, in this regard. “This man needs a lesson or two! @TwitterIndia why this person's account still exists? …taking it up with Concerned police,” Sharma posted.

Meanwhile, Siddharth, who primarily works in Tamil and Telugu cinema, and has also done Hindi projects, including ‘Rang De Basanti,’ issued clarification for his tweet. “COCK & BULL. That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period,” he tweeted.

Earlier, commenting on Nehwal's condemnation of the January 5 lapse in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security in Punjab, Siddharth posted, “Subtle c**k champion of the world…Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna.”

The actor's reference to Rihanna was due to the popstar's tweet from February last year over the now 'suspended' farmers' protests, which read, “Why aren't we talking about this?”

Meanwhile, responding to Siddharth, Nehwal said that he could have chosen better words to express himself.