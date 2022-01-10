'I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice': Saina Nehwal reacts to Siddharth's 'sexist' tweet

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal has responded to the comments made on her by Tamil actor Siddharth, saying he could have expressed himself with "better words". Last week, Siddharth had received a lot of flak for his 'sexist' tweet involving Nehwal.

“No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi," Saina had tweeted on January 5th, which was in reference to Narendra Modi's 'security breach' in Punjab, where protesters blocked a route and forced the Prime Minister's convoy to spend about 15-20 minutes on a flyover.

Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. 🙏🏽



Shame on you #Rihanna https://t.co/FpIJjl1Gxz — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 6, 2022

Responding to Nehwal's tweet, Siddharth wrote, "Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna."

The actor was called out for his derogatory remark before he shared another tweet while clarifying his stance. He wrote, "COCK & BULL" That’s the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period."

National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma also condemned Siddharth for his actions. "This man needs a needs or two. Why this person's account still exists? Taking it up with concerned Police," she tweeted.

After the backlash from netizens, Nehwal has also responded to Siddharth's comments and said that she used to like him as an actor before the incident.

"Ya I’m not sure what he meant. I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it’s Twitter n u remain noticed with such words n comments," she said while talking to News18.com

If the security of the PM of India is an issue then I’m not sure what is secure in the country," she added.

