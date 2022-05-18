‘Only opposes PM’: Hardik Patel’s resignation letter from Cong hints his next move

AHMEDABAD: Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who joined the Congress a little over three years ago, on Wednesday resigned from the party and is believed to be prepping to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of state elections in Gujarat later this year.

Patel’s one-page resignation letter - he put out copies in English and Hindi on his Twitter handle - was scathing in its criticism of the Congress and its leaders who he said, did not have a roadmap for the people, were non-serious and behaved as if they hated Gujarat and Gujaratis.

“Whenever our country faced challenges and when the Congress needed leadership, Congress leaders were enjoying abroad,” said the Gujarat Congress working president, who hit national headlines in 2015 when he, then a 21-year-old, became the face of the Patel Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) to seek inclusion of Gujarat’s Patel community as other backward classes (OBC) and get quota benefits in education and jobs.

“Be it building the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, implementation of GST - India wanted solutions for these subjects for a long time and Congress only played the role of a roadblock and was always only obstructive. When it came to issues related to India, Gujarat and my Patidar community - Congress’s only stand was to oppose whatever Govt of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji did. Congress today has been rejected in almost every state of India because the party and its leadership have not been able to present a basic roadmap to the people,” Patel said.

Patel’s letter spoke of his disappointment when party workers like him travelled 500-600km to attend a party meeting and discuss issues but found the leaders busy trying to ensure that some senior Congress leader from Delhi was served his chicken sandwich on time.

“Whenever I tried to draw the attention of party leaders towards pressing issues of Gujarat, it seemed they were more focused on their mobile phone screens and other gadgets,” Patel said, describing “lack of seriousness about all issues” as a major problem with the Congress’s “senior leadership”.

A Gujarat BJP leader confirmed the 27-year-old politician, who has lately praised the BJP and its leadership, had been in talks to make the switch. There are also suggestions that Patel may not be the only leader that the Gujarat Congress might lose.

Since the 2017 state elections in which the Congress delivered its best performance in years and ended up with 77 seats, the Congress has already lost 14 lawmakers to the BJP. One leader suggested that the party may lose half-a-dozen more lawmakers over the next few weeks and months. The Congress currently has 63 legislators in the assembly

Patel’s exit from the Congress had been expected for some time, especially after he started complaining about the state of affairs in the state unit for days and weeks. After one such outburst in April, he told reporters: “If speaking truth is a crime, consider me guilty. The people of Gujarat have expectations from us, we have to stand up to them”.

A fortnight later, he removed Congress from his Twitter bio after having praised the central government for revoking Article 370 and the construction of Ram Mandir.

Rahul Gandhi did reach out to him and later shared the dais with him during a visit to Gujarat’s tribal belt but the two did not spend much time on the sidelines to discuss Patel’s many concerns.