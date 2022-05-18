More focus on chicken sandwich for Delhi leaders: 3 things Hardik Patel says as he quits Congress

Hardik Patel on Wednesday announced his resignation from the Congress days after speculation fuelled by his criticism of the party. In his resignation letter, he made no attempt to hide his disappointment with the party as he said the party lacks seriousness and the only stand is to oppose whatever the Centre led by PM Modi did.

"Whenever I met with the senior leadership, I always felt that leaders were not really interested in hearing about problems concerning the people of Gujarat but were more engrossed on what messages they had received on their mobile and other such trivial things," Patel wrote.

आज मैं हिम्मत करके कांग्रेस पार्टी के पद और पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफा देता हूँ। मुझे विश्वास है कि मेरे इस निर्णय का स्वागत मेरा हर साथी और गुजरात की जनता करेगी। मैं मानता हूं कि मेरे इस कदम के बाद मैं भविष्य में गुजरात के लिए सच में सकारात्मक रूप से कार्य कर पाऊँगा। pic.twitter.com/MG32gjrMiY — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) May 18, 2022

"Whenever our country faced challenges and when the Congress needed leadership, Congress leaders were enjoying abroad!" Hardik Patel wrote adding that senior leaders of the party behave in such a way as if they hate Gujarat and Gujaratis. "How in the world can the Congress then expect that the people of Gujarat will see them as an alternative to lead our state?" Hardik Patel wrote.

In another point, Hardik Patel wrote it is unfortunate that workers like him who travel 500-600km in a single day to meet people of the state find that the big leaders of the Congress in Gujarat are more focussed on ensuring that chicken sandwich for leaders who have come from Delhi is delivered on time. "Gujaratis can never forget how the Congress party has insulted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel," he added.

Making his third point on how Gujarat Congress has been weakened by its leaders, Hardik Patel wrote party leaders have diluted many issues of public importance, 'all for humongous personal financial gains'. "Political thoughts can be different but this kind of a sell out by our leaders for so many years is a betrayal of the people of Gujarat," he wrote.

"I feel sad and disgusted at the same time as almost everyone in Gujarat is aware of this," he added.

