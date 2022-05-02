Hardik Patel removes Congress reference from Twitter bio, says not changing party

Ahmedabad: Prominent Patidar leader and working president of the Congress’s Gujarat unit, Hardik Patel, has removed the name of the party from his Twitter bio, sparking speculation that he was on his way out.

The move came a day before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to induct a “senior Congress leader” into the state unit. Patel has been vocal of late about his displeasure with the state Congress ranks.

However, when contacted, Patel told HT: “The same picture and profile that is being talked about also shows the Congress party symbol. So that I think explains everything.” He stated that he was still with the Congress.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Manish Doshi also said that Patel had not resigned from party posts. “Instead of focusing on Patel’s display picture, the real issues like inflation and unemployment should be the focus of discussion,” said Doshi.

Patel came into the limelight in 2015 at the helm of a quota agitation for his community —a movement that pitted him strongly against the BJP-led state government at the time.He joined the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but did not contest because of a conviction in a rioting and arson case. In April this year, the Supreme Court had put a stay on the conviction and allowed him to contest elections going forward.

On April 22, Patel had told reporters: “I have expressed my concerns to the party high command and I am told that a decision will be arrived at shortly. I am sure any decision taken will be taken keeping in mind the interests of the people of Gujarat.”

“As an opposition, we raise our concern about the problems faced by the public but people start exploring options when we fail to become the voice of the masses,” he had said.

On April 26, Patel had said that while he was unhappy with the state leadership, he held no ill-feeling towards Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“I have said it earlier too. I am unhappy with the state leadership, not Rahul Gandhi or Priyankaji. My only problem with the state leadership is that the party must give responsibilities to strong and committed people as state Assembly elections are approaching,” he had said, adding the party must give space to those working at the village-level to strengthen the organisation.